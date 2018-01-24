Nevada nonprofits can apply for transportation grant

Governments and nonprofit groups have a month to apply for the nearly $6 million in federal transportation funds awarded through the Transportation Alternatives Program.

TAP awards funding to government agencies, tribal governments, school districts, private schools and nonprofit groups for a variety of projects.

Eligible projects include those that improve non-motorized mobility, historic preservation related to transportation, scenic accessibility and safe routes to school among others.

Infrastructure projects eligible include constructing traffic calming, accessibility to scenic areas and environmental management. Non-infrastructure projects that are eligible include those that improve ability of kindergarten through eighth grade students to bike or walk to school.

More details are available at http://www.nevadadot.com/tap.