Nevada Realtors name officers for 2019

The Nevada Realtors named Heidi Kasama as its Realtor of the Year and announced its newly elected officers for 2019, led by incoming President Keith Lynam and President-elect Chris Bishop.

Nevada Realtors officers were announced this week during the statewide association's board meeting in Reno.

In addition to Lynam, a longtime Las Vegas Realtor, officers for 2019 include:

President-elect Chris Bishop, of Las Vegas.

Vice President Brad Spires, of Carson City.

Treasurer Doug McIntyre, of Reno.

Immediate Past President Heidi Kasama, of Las Vegas.

Board members and officers for 2019 will be installed in December at the association's annual meeting in Las Vegas. Joining those officers and directors being installed at that event will be Reno Realtor Helen Graham, who will serve in a new position of state elected director.

Each Nevada Realtors officer has extensive experience serving in leadership positions in state and local Realtor associations. For example, Lynam, Bishop and Kasama are past presidents of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR), while Spires is a past president of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors (SNAR) and McIntyre and Graham are past presidents of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR).

Kasama was named Nevada Realtor of the Year after leading the statewide association as its president in 2018.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors (NVAR), is a professional trade association with more than 17,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities.

For information, go to http://www.NVAR.org.