Nevada receives $3.7 million for opioid programs

The federal government has awarded Nevada $3,768,628 to support opioid treatment programs.

Sens. Catherine Cortrez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, said the money will expand access to opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery programs across the state.

"Protecting the health and well-being of Nevadans will always be our number one priority," they said in a joint statement.

The State Opioid Response grants are administered by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration with the goal of expanding access to treatment and reducing opioid overdose deaths.