Nevada schools chief names 21 on teachers’ advisory cabinet

Nevada's state schools chief says he has formed an advisory cabinet made up of 21 appointed teachers' representatives.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said in a statement Thursday he wants to the panel to focus on raising student achievement, improving low-performing schools and addressing hiring, retention and diversification of teacher ranks.

Canavero calls teacher input key to implementing federal Every Student Succeeds Act policies.

He says panelists were picked from 81 applicants statewide.

Eleven are from the Clark County School District in the Las Vegas area and six are from the Reno-based Washoe County district.

One represents charter schools and one each comes from Carson City, Lyon and Elko counties.

Canavero became superintendent in February 2016 after former schools chief Dale Erquiaga became Gov. Brian Sandoval's chief of staff.