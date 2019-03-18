U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen to address Legislature tonight

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., will address lawmakers this evening and is expected to focus heavily on health care and the protection of coverage for pre-existing conditions in the Affordable Care Act.

Another topic expected to come up is the state's reinvigorated opposition to Yucca Mountain, which President Trump has once again included in his proposed budget, along with the Department of Energy's secret transport of weapons grade plutonium to Nevada late last year.

The speech begins at 6 p.m. in the Assembly chambers before a joint session of the Senate and Assembly.

Rosen is the first member of Nevada's congressional delegation to address the Legislature this session but she will be followed Tuesday and Wednesday by two more speakers. Rep. Dina Titus will address lawmakers on Tuesday and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will appear Wednesday.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Mark Gibbons will also present the state of the Judiciary.

All speeches begin at 6 p.m.

Rep. Mark Amodei, the lone Republican in the delegation, will address lawmakers in April. The remaining two members, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, haven't yet scheduled their address.