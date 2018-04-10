Nevada sets government surplus auction for Saturday

The state of Nevada will auction off a long list of surplus vehicles and other items Saturday.

The auction will be held at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center starting at 9 a.m. The site is 601 Britain Drive at TRIC, I-80 East, Exit 32.

A spokesman said potential bidders can view the items in person on Thursday and Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

On site bidders can register at the sale. No deposit is required.

Information on how to register and to participate online is available at the TNT Auction website: https://www.proxibid.com/asp/catalog.asp?aid=138228&ipp=100&sort=0.

Items up for auction include commercial trucks and at least two dozen other vehicles, farm machinery and heavy construction equipment among other items.