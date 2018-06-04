Nevada State Fair opens Thursday

The Nevada State Fair returns to Mills Park, running Thursday through Sunday.

The schedule is as follows: Thursday June 7: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday June 8: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday June 9: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday June 10: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry to the fair is free and free parking will be available at Carson High School. Due to Saturday's graduation, parking won't be available until after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will feature midway carinval rides, food, music and exhibits from all of Nevada's 17 counties.

Rendezvous, which includes Civil War re-enactments, western themed gunfights and horseback cavalry shows will also be featured.

The opening ceremony for the fair will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Mills Park Main Stage.

Those who want to be a vendor at the fair can apply at the website and unlimited day carnival ride passes are also still available at the website at nevadastatefair.org.