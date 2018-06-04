 Nevada State Fair opens Thursday | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada State Fair opens Thursday

Nevada Appeal staff report
Brad Coman/Nevada Appeal

Mayor Bob Crowell welcomes the Nevada State Fair to Carson City Thursday afternoon at Mills Park.

The Nevada State Fair returns to Mills Park, running Thursday through Sunday.

The schedule is as follows: Thursday June 7: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday June 8: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday June 9: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday June 10: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry to the fair is free and free parking will be available at Carson High School. Due to Saturday's graduation, parking won't be available until after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will feature midway carinval rides, food, music and exhibits from all of Nevada's 17 counties.

Rendezvous, which includes Civil War re-enactments, western themed gunfights and horseback cavalry shows will also be featured.

The opening ceremony for the fair will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Mills Park Main Stage.

Recommended Stories For You

Those who want to be a vendor at the fair can apply at the website and unlimited day carnival ride passes are also still available at the website at nevadastatefair.org.