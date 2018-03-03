Nevada State Museum book signing to feature female authors
March 3, 2018
The Nevada State Museum is celebrating Women's History Month in March with a book signing featuring a dozen regional female authors.
The event is St. Patrick's Day, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Dema Guinn Concourse at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St.
Admission is free and "green" refreshments and appetizers will be served in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Featured authors include:
Patty Cafferata: The Goldfield Hotel: Gem of the Desert; Tales of the Biggest Little City in the World series; Mapes Hotel and Casino; The Lake Mansion; Christmas in Nevada.
Patty Bernard and Mona Reno: It Can Be Done: The Sarah Winnemucca Statue.
Recommended Stories For You
Karen Dustman, Judy Wickwire and Laura Hickey: The Old Genoa Cemetery: Historic Alpine; Fredericksburg Cemetery; Ghost of the Sierra-Silver Mountain City.
Mary Lee Fulkerson: Women Artists of the Great Basin.
Lynell Garfield: The Secret Life of Streams.
Bonnie Boyce Nishikawa: My Life as a "Home" Kid — Nevada State Orphans/Children's Home.
Nancy Raven: Wuzzie Comes to Camp; A Postal Journey.
Cindy Southerland: Mr. Speaker to Madam Speaker; Cemeteries of Carson City and the Carson Valley.
For information: contact Charmain Phillips at 775-687-4810, ext. 244, or email Charmain@nevadaculture.org.
Trending In: Local
- Winter storm expected to drop 2 to 5 inches overnight, impact delivery of Friday Nevada Appeal
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Project with 178 homes in north Douglas County granted approval
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- I-580 through Washoe Valley snow covered; Saturday’s delivery of the Nevada Appeal may be impacted.
- Winter storm expected to drop 2 to 5 inches overnight, impact delivery of Friday Nevada Appeal
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- The longest-serving inmates in Nevada prisons