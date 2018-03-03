Nevada State Museum book signing to feature female authors

The Nevada State Museum is celebrating Women's History Month in March with a book signing featuring a dozen regional female authors.

The event is St. Patrick's Day, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Dema Guinn Concourse at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St.

Admission is free and "green" refreshments and appetizers will be served in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Featured authors include:

Patty Cafferata: The Goldfield Hotel: Gem of the Desert; Tales of the Biggest Little City in the World series; Mapes Hotel and Casino; The Lake Mansion; Christmas in Nevada.

Patty Bernard and Mona Reno: It Can Be Done: The Sarah Winnemucca Statue.

Karen Dustman, Judy Wickwire and Laura Hickey: The Old Genoa Cemetery: Historic Alpine; Fredericksburg Cemetery; Ghost of the Sierra-Silver Mountain City.

Mary Lee Fulkerson: Women Artists of the Great Basin.

Lynell Garfield: The Secret Life of Streams.

Bonnie Boyce Nishikawa: My Life as a "Home" Kid — Nevada State Orphans/Children's Home.

Nancy Raven: Wuzzie Comes to Camp; A Postal Journey.

Cindy Southerland: Mr. Speaker to Madam Speaker; Cemeteries of Carson City and the Carson Valley.

For information: contact Charmain Phillips at 775-687-4810, ext. 244, or email Charmain@nevadaculture.org.