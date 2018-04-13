Nevada State Museum celebrates National Coin Week

The Nevada State Museum, in partnership with the Reno Coin Club, will be celebrating the 95th annual National Coin Week, April 15-21, with a special event planned at the museum on April 20.

The theme for national weeklong celebration is "Connecting Cultures: From Many, One." The event celebrates the role of numismatics (coin collectors) in building bridges and promoting unity and reconciliation.

"Nevada's role in coin culture began when it was still a U.S. territory, and today the Nevada State Museum is proud to preserve that heritage in the former U.S Branch Mint in Carson City," Museum Director Myron Freedman said. "National Coin Week is a great opportunity to learn about the multi-faceted meaning and history of coins, and have fun celebrating this fascinating chapter of Nevada's story."

On April 20 at the Nevada State Museum — the former home of the U.S. Mint — the Reno Coin Club will have a display in the concourse and two lectures during the day.

At 10:30 a.m., Joe Wozniak will be presenting, "Abraham Lincoln — Early Life, Beloved President, and Impact on U.S. Coinage."

Then, at 1:30 p.m., David Elliott will be presenting, "The Changing Faces and Meanings of Liberty on Ancient and U.S. Coins."

The museum will be doing minting demonstrations on Historic Coin Press 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can purchase a blank in the museum store and have it minted into a medallion as they watch.

Attendees can also view the numerous artifacts related to the Carson City Mint, including the numerous coins that feature the historic "CC" mint mark — a distinction highly coveted by coin collectors today.

Admission is $8 for adults; free for museum members and children 17 and younger. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

For information, contact Bob Nylen at 775-687-4810, ext. 239, or rnylen@nevadaculture.org.