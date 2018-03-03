Nevada State Museum schedules training for volunteers

Why: To introduce new volunteers to the Nevada State Museum and its collections, train tour guides, and provide continuing education for new and seasoned volunteers.

When: March 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Spring Volunteer Tour Guide training at Nevada State Museum, open to new and existing volunteers.

Nevada has a rich and storied history and the Nevada State Museum in Carson City is looking for volunteers who not only love the state's history, but who want to share it with museum visitors of all ages as tour guides.

The museum will be holding a two-day spring volunteer tour guide training for existing and new volunteers on March 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this training, curators Robert Nylen, Eugene Hattori, and George Baumgardner will introduce the museum's collections and galleries in special behind the scenes sessions.

Founded in 1941, the museum's collections hold more than 2.2 million items that tell the stories of Nevada's history, including rare anthropology and natural history artifacts and specimens. Highlights include:

The historic photo collection, Carleton Watkins original prints;

Dat so lal ee baskets;

Clovis and other early arrowhead points;

A 10,500-year-old woven sandal collection;

The Carson City Mint's original Coin Press No. 1 still in operation

The magnificent USS Nevada silver service;

A full mammoth skeleton dug from the Black Rock Desert;

An extraordinary weapons collection;

A Chinese Altar saved from a Joss House in Carson City;

The famous Mine exhibit that opened in the museum's basement in 1950 and that has been enjoyed by generations of Nevadans.

Also during the training, curator Jan Loverin will introduce new recruits to the Marjorie Russell Clothing and Textile Research Center, a unique repository for the historic clothing collection that includes Nevada's First Ladies Inaugural Ball Gown Collection.

After joining the Nevada State Museum team, volunteers may train to become docents and lead school and public tours at the museum, the Capitol Building, as well as walking tours through Carson City's historic district.

Other volunteer opportunities include helping customers in the museum store and assisting with special events.

For information on the training, call 775-687-4810, ext. 237 or nsmeducation@nevadaculture.org to reserve a spot.