Nevada State Railroad Museum hosting Arts and Culture Day

The Nevada State Railroad Museum opened its doors to the steampunk craze three years ago and the event has proven to be so popular, this year's event is branching out with a tip of the hat to Burning Man and into a full-on Arts and Culture Day at the Museum.

"This new, expanded event invites all who like to come and express themselves and their art," said Rebecca Bevans of Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum. "Our steampunk friends are still welcome as are our Burner friends and anyone who wants to come and enjoy a fun day."

Arts and Culture Day at the Museum is Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 2180 S. Carson St., Carson City.

The family-friendly event will include food, drink, craft vendors and train rides behind the museum's No. 25 steam locomotive.

Visitors are welcome to come dressed in costume and High Desert Steam will be taking professional, high-resolution digital photographs in front of a train throughout the day for $20.

Those who take part will receive a retouched image via email following the event. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum and High Desert Steam for their ongoing events.

Art Cars are welcome at the event, but those who plan to bring an art car should contact Rebecca Bevans for registration at Rebecca_bevans@yahoo.com.

The Father's Day weekend continues on Sunday with the No. 25 locomotive in operation for those who would like to take a ride.