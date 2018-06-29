Nevada State Railroad Museum steaming up for holiday festivities

Independence Day week means history comes to life at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Two of the museum's iconic steam locomotives — the narrow-gauge Glenbook and the standard-gauge Inyo, both built in 1875 — will be outside and on power for visitors' enjoyment today, Sunday and Wednesday.

"It's only a couple times a year that both the Glenbrook and the Inyo are under steam," said museum director Dan Thielen. "It's always the Fourth of July and maybe one other time during the year. This is people's chance to see them both."

The Inyo will be part of the "Parade of Trains," each of those mornings, joining the McKeen Motor Car, the No. 25 steam locomotive and the Edwards Motor Car at 9:45 a.m. throughout the day today, Sunday and Wednesday. The McKeen Motor Car and the No. 25 will be alternating passenger runs around the museum's track. The rides begin at 10:40 a.m. each day and conclude at 4 p.m.

For the holiday celebration, visitors can purchase an all-inclusive wristband each day that includes unlimited train rides and admission to the museum. Wristband prices are $15 for adults, $10 for members, $9 for children 12 to 17, $5 for children 4 to 11 and free for children 3 and younger. Regular museum admission and train fares are also available.

As a special bonus to rail enthusiasts, the West Coast Railroaders Group will be at the museum with their speeders (small cars that run on the tracks, historically used by mechanics and track inspectors). They will be running the speeders on the museum's loop from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. each of the days. Throughout the day, club members will have the speeders on display for visitors to enjoy.

For information, call the museum at 775-687-6953, extension 224.