Nevada traffic deaths down overall in 2017

After four years of annual increases, the number of people killed on Nevada roads declined in 2017 from 330 to 303.

But Department of Transportation officials say the number of pedestrian deaths increased dramatically, accounting for a third of the total.

The 99 pedestrian fatalities is up by 19 in 2017 with another nine bicyclists killed as well. The vast majority of those pedestrian deaths — 78 — occurred in Clark County, 21 more than in 2016.

NDOT spends about $10 million a year to improve pedestrian safety on state roads. In 2017, that included work on Kietzke Lane and North Virginia Street in Reno.

"We focus on driving behaviors and issued that lead to the most deaths and injuries on Nevada roads," said Traffic Safety Engineer Ken Mammen.

He said the goal is to cut the annual number of fatalities in half by 2030.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to educating drivers, he said NDOT is making efforts to ensure pedestrians are aware crossing roads and streets without paying attention can be deadly.

Finally, the Joining Forces program focuses on enforcement. During 2017, police and highway patrol officers issued more than 73,000 citations for violations ranging from impaired and distracted driving, speeding and other safety violations.

Stats are as follows in the region:

CARSON

There were four fatal crashes in 2017, leading to four fatalities. In 2016 there were seven fatal crashes leading to seven fatalities. Two people were killed in vehicle crashes in 2017 and 2016. The biggest difference came in pedestrian deaths as Carson City's effort to reduce pedestrian deaths paid off. One pedestrian died in 2017 as opposed to four in 2016. One motorcylist was killed in 2017 and 2016.

There were no alcohol-related fatal crashes in 2017 as opposed to one person being killed in an alcohol-related crash in 2016. Both people killed in vehicle crashes in 2017 weren't wearing seatbelts.

DOUGLAS

Douglas County had a significant increase in fatalities as 11 people died in crashes in 2017 as opposed to five in 2016. The number of fatal crashes rose from five in 2016 to nine in 2017. In 2016 there was one alcohol-related crash that led to one death while in 2017 there were two alcohol-related crashes that led to three deaths. Three people who died in 2017 weren't wearing seat belts.

Four people died in vehicle crashes in 2016 while eight died in vehicle crashes in 2017. Two pedestrians were killed in 2017 while none were killed in 2016. One motorcyclist died in 2017.

LYON

Lyon County also had a significant increase in traffic fatalities going from one in 2016 to nine in 2017. There were two alcohol-related crashes leading to two deaths in 2017 as opposed to none in 2016. Eight people died in vehicle crashes in 2017 and five of those who died weren't wearing seatbelts. One motorcyclist died in 2017.

CHURCHILL

Churchill County's fatalities due to crashes fell from eight in 2017 to six in 2016. There was one alcohol-related fatality in 2017 as opposed to two in 2016. Three people died in vehicle crashes in 2017. One who died wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Two pedestrians died in 2017 and the number of motorcyclists who died fell from three in 2016 to one in 2017.