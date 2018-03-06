Nevada warns of equine herpes case in Arizona

Nevada state veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea has issued a warning to Nevada horse owners that Arizona authorities have confirmed a positive case of equine herpes in that state.

"Though the Nevada Department of Agriculture has not received reports of any positive horses in Nevada, we are taking precautions and notifying anyone who attended the mid-February cutting horse event in Las Vegas," said Goicoechea.

He said chances are minimal the Arizona horse was infected in Las Vegas but that since the disease can cause serious neurological problems for the animals and lifelong illness, horse owners should monitor their animals for symptoms such as a cough or runny nose and daily take the horse's temperature. Anything more than 102 degrees indicates a fever. Horse owners who attended the Las Vegas event Feb. 13-18 should immediately contact their veterinarian if they see symptoms.