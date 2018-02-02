Nevada’s growing bedbug problem at heart of free program

As the number of families in Nevada being affected by bedbugs continues to increase, eight University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices across the state will offer a free program aimed at providing the most recent research-based information on prevention, detection and control measures.

The program on Feb. 21 will include discussion on school, hospital, hotel and restaurant control measures; detection, inspection and monitoring strategies; and Nevada pesticide regulations. Those responsible for bedbug prevention, detection and control should attend, including school leaders, public housing managers, health and hospital professionals, child care operators, senior center directors, government officials, and pesticide applicators.

"Bedbugs are hitchhikers. Those who work with the public should monitor their workplaces regularly," said Lisa K. Taylor, University of Nevada Reno assistant professor and Extension educator in Lander County. "Without monitoring and appropriate control measures in place, they spread very rapidly."

Joy Newton, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension entomologist and Extension educator in Lyon County, secured a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to fund the program and to be able to offer it free of charge. Newton serves on the Western Region Bedbug Working Group, a group of professionals who collaborate in research and extension to share science-based education for the management of bedbugs.

The program will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following area University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices:

Lyon County, 504 S. Main St., Yerington; Churchill County, 111 Sheckler Road, Fallon; Washoe County, 4955 Energy Way, Reno; Carson County, 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 15, Carson City; and Douglas County, 1325 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Sessions in Elko and Southern Nevada also are planned.

Pesticide applicators who attend the program can also obtain Continuing Education Units (CEUs) free of charge. To register and view the complete agenda, go to https://2018bedbugworkshop.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Newton at newtonj@unce.unr.edu or 775-463-6541.