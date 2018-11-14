Nevada’s marijuana taxes set another monthly record

Nevada's marijuana taxes raked in $8.1 million in August, setting another monthly record.

That's $3.2 million more than in August last year.

For July and August, Taxation Director Bill Anderson said the wholesale pot tax has come in more than double the amount it brought in for the same period last year. He said August brought in $3.9 million, which is the third consecutive record high for the wholesale tax.

The retail tax, Anderson said, brought in $4.2 million for the month, a 26 percent increase from last year. Those taxes are generated by sale of adult-use marijuana, not from medical marijuana.

Altogether, legal and licensed marijuana dealers reported taxable sales of $48.8 million for medical marijuana, adult use pot and pot-related goods such as edibles.

The wholesale tax is 15 percent and the retail pot tax is 10 percent on adult use marijuana sales.