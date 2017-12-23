New looks are specialty of Paradise Salon in Carson City

We promise ourselves each year that this is THE year we are going to get in shape, redo our overall look, read the classics, find a new job, travel the world, run for political office, or do something different to keep ourselves current and relevant.

Creating a new look is the specialty of Paradise Salon ~ Spa ~ Wellness, conveniently located in north Carson City. From the very top of your head down to the tip of your big toe, Carson City icons Perry and Starr Nixdorf have dedicated themselves to delivering the very best in beauty and health.

As you are ushered into the waiting room/lounge within the facility that caters to about every whim you may have, you sense you are not in a traditional salon. As you take in the colors of the recently redecorated area and find a seat on the oh so Alice in Wonderland couch/chair, you know nothing will be as it seems.

When commenting on the Alice theme, Starr laughs when she tells the tale of how she came by the furniture commencing with a friend who saw it in a consignment shop calling her stating she just had to have it. The unusual furniture had been in a family room at a home in Lake Tahoe. Starr consummated the deal over the phone, knowing the set was perfect for the salon, and the redecoration began.

Typical of Starr, she is taking the new theme to the max buying broken clocks to group on a wall, displaying giant keys, and hanging the March Hare's pocket watch from the ceiling above a version of the Queen's chair. On top of the refrigerator sits a beginning collection of teapots. It's hard to take anything seriously when sitting in this room.

But, Starr and Perry take their business very seriously. In this now not-so-new location for the past four years — but in the beauty business overall since 1976 — the business is tracking as they hoped and they have "hit their groove."

His passion is hair.

"I have been doing hair since I was 18 years old. Always on the edge of fashion, I can create today's hottest looks as well as any of those from a previous generation," Perry said.

Her passion is fitness, specifically aquatics, and she is proud to manage and teach in her "liquid gym" where water aerobics is so much gentler on the body while increasing the heart rate. She is proud to have been certified by the Aquatic Exercise Association as an AFP (Aquatic Fitness Professional) and continually attends classes for even more certifications. Assisting those with mobility issues is her goal, and the liquid gym offers 24 classes per week including open swim sessions in a relaxed atmosphere where the others are all adults — no kids screaming here! The rate is as affordable as the public pool.

Whether you need your nails done, hair cut, styled, or extended, eyebrows restored, anti-aging facial and skin products, piercings, nutritional advice or any of the myriad of services, here's the one-stop to a new you for 2018 and beyond. Make an appointment by calling 775-883-4434.

Professionals to create the "new you"

Medical Spas can erase the ravages of time:

BLINK Aesthetics, 1910 E. College Parkway, 775-461-0535. Dr. Charles Virden recently opened his third location. As a board-certified plastic surgeon, he and his capable staff can address any cosmetic needs.

ForeverYoungMDSpa, 707 Minnesota, 775-461-0535. Dr. Gail Krivan can revive your skin and erase wrinkles at her beautiful medical spa.

The face is the first thing you see, so keep it beautiful. With our dry climate, skin care is vital.

Mary's About Face & Body, 102 S. Nevada St., 775-841-5969. Mary Schuler has been keeping the skin of many locals beautiful for a long time. You'll love the atmosphere!

Mary Kay Cosmetics, 1037 Sunburst Drive, 775-267-0418. Represented by the ageless Carol Swanson, these products continue to be favorites for skin care.

Those on a limited budget may rejoice to know there is a place where you can afford many beauty services and assist in the training of those wishing to enter the field of beauty. Be sure to check out Sierra Academy of Style, 1851 S. Roop Street, 775-885-7417.