New nonprofit offers youth artful way to give back

A newly established nonprofit is devoted to giving youth the chance to experience the arts, then give back to their community and complete the circle of giving.

Arts for Children of Nevada is up and running after recently receiving the 501(c)(3) status from the federal government.

Maureen Conlin, president of the nonprofit, said she's been preparing since October to create an organization that gives children a rewarding experience in the arts before they find ways to pay it forward.

Example projects posted on the nonprofit's website, http://www.afcnv.org, include students learning to play the ukulele before performing for seniors in elder care facilities, or learning how to create mosaic pieces in preparation for creating mosaic art for the community.

Additionally, "Mommy and Me" classes are offered. In return, children are encouraged to bring a food item for the local food bank. Art classes offer the chance to create artwork and an additional piece to gift someone as an act of kindness.

Conlin sad she's worked closely with the Entrepreneurial Assembly, located at the Adams Hub, for mentoring. She received a grant through Legal Aide to assist her with getting the nonprofit status.

"We have an amazing Board of Directors who are very committed to the mission of Arts for Children of Nevada," Conlin said. "I am so very grateful to their support and encouragement."

The nonprofit's kickoff included participation in activities associated with the NEA True Grit Big Read Grant in Carson City. Its first open house and fundraiser took place on May 23 and included music by the four Schroder children, who sang the nonprofit's theme song, "When We Give We Get, When We Get We Give."

The nonprofit will be represented in the cowboy concert at 2 p.m. today, at the Children's Museum, 813 N. Carson St. The True Grit event will feature music by Purly Gates from Texas.

For information, or to donate/volunteer, go to http://www.afcnv.org, or send an email to info@afcnv.org.