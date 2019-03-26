No make up day required for snow day in Carson City schools

With the end of the school year drawing nigh, the Carson City School District is pleased to announce it meets or exceeds the minimum number of minutes taught per day, and in turn, students won't be required to make up the one day lost due to a weather-related school cancellation. The last day of school for CCSD students will remain June 5.

Carson High School graduation also will remain as scheduled for 9 a.m. June 8 on the football field. Pioneer High School graduation will remain as scheduled for 6 p.m. June 4 in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center. Eagle Valley Middle School's eighth grade promotion will be 1 p.m. June 4 in the gym, and Carson Middle School's eighth grade promotion will be 1 p.m. June 5 in the gym.

The Nevada Department of Education formally approved the missed day, Feb. 5, and, based upon the annual instructional time, counted it as a day in session for the calendar school year 2018-19.

"The past several winters have created a number of significant weather conditions that challenged our ability to safely hold school," said Richard Stokes, superintendent for Carson City School District. "Each year, Ms. Susan Keema, our associate superintendent for educational services, builds extra days into the school calendar as contingency days in case they are needed. The end of the school year activities are expected to occur as presently planned.

"We've done our best to maintain all state educational requirements while also following the expected protocol. Of course, all of this is contingent upon having no additional lost school days."

Even though students won't be required to make up the lost days of instruction, teachers and staff will return to school June 6 to fulfill their contracts and receive professional development.