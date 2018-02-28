Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate dies
February 28, 2018
Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate Daniel R. Stenner, 49, died Tuesday morning at the Regional Medical Facility inside NNCC.
Stenner was committed from Washoe County on Oct. 2, 1996, and was serving a sentence of 10 years to life for two counts of sexual assault, 10 years to life on two counts of the use of as deadly weapon enhancement and 24 to 72 months for Lewdness with a Child under 14. The Carson City Sheriff's Office Coroner responded. An autopsy will be scheduled per Nevada Revised Statues. Next of kin have been notified.
