Northern Nevada schools gifted more than $35K in books and cash

City National Bank, through its Reading is the Way Up literacy program, and Barnes & Noble, the world's largest bookseller, recently donated more than $35,000 in new books and cash to six elementary schools in Northern Nevada as part of its 10th annual Holiday Book Drive program. Representatives from City National and Barnes & Noble presented the new books and cash to school officials at a presentation with students taking part in the donation.

The recipient schools were C.C. Meneley Elementary in Gardnerville; Jacks Valley Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary in Carson City; Incline Elementary in Incline Village; Hillside Elementary in Storey County; and Desert Heights Elementary in Reno.

Since the inception of the literacy program in 2002, the bank has donated more than 600,000 new books to schools and nonprofit groups in Nevada, California, New York, Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the holiday book drive partnership between City National and Barnes & Noble.

