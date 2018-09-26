Northern Nevada tribes receive grants to address opioid crisis

The Washoe Tribe and Reno-Sparks Indian Colony will receive grants totaling $379,686 to address the opioid crisis and provide mental health and substance abuse services.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., applauded the grants from the federal Health and Human Services Department saying tribal communities are disproportionately impacted by drug overdoses.

"That is why it is important that these communities are prepared to provide the proper services to individuals facing addiction," he said.

The Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada will received $213,790 and the Colony $185,896.