NVC honors five veterans at February’s unaccompanied service

FERNLEY — A blustery wind pushing west whipped the snow outside the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley Thursday causing February's services for unaccompanied remains to be conducted indoors.

Although a small room designated for the short service was cramped, veterans and guests remembered five servicemen: Sgt. Thomas Barlow, U.S. Marine Corps; A1C Dennis Davidson and Tech Sgt. John Vorhees, U.S. Air Force; Cpl. Edward Myers, U.S. Army; and FC3C Albert Wiesel, U.S. Navy.

The monthly ceremony at NNVMC consisted of a 3-volley salute provided by the Nevada Veterans Coalition Honor Guard, Tom Draughon's solo rendition of "Amazing Grace" and the playing of "Taps" by two buglers, Mary Sedgwick and Ray Ahrenholz. A folded U.S. flag guarded the urns, and a wreath with the words "always in our hearts" was placed near the remains.

With several members of the Patriot Guard standing to her right, narrator Sharon Serenko of the NVC said each man was remembered for his service and also his overall life. Serenko said the honors afforded to the five men on Thursday came from fellow veterans, and she noted how true and faithful each fallen serviceman was as a patriot.

"All veterans are defenders of country and flag," she said.

Nevada Army National Guard soldiers Sgt. Jorge Wilson and Sgt. Josh Killinger folded the flag 13 times as Serenko explained the symbolism of each step. Killinger then presented the flag to Debby Thomas of Fernley, who sat in the front row. The guardsman stepped back and snapped a sharp salute.

According to the NVC, state and federal agencies, Walton's Funeral Home in Reno and other mortuaries conduct the identification process for many unclaimed remains and assist with services. The Missing in Nevada Service is set for March 9 at 2 p.m. at the NNVMC, and March's unaccompanied service takes place on March 22 at 3 p.m.