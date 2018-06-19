Officials downgrade flood warning amid dam repairs near Reno

RENO — State officials are downgrading a flood warning to homes and businesses in an area south of Reno a day after saying people should be prepared to evacuate if a 155-year-old earthen dam forming Little Washoe Lake fails.

Nevada Division of Water Resources spokeswoman JoAnn Kittrell said Tuesday that repairs had reduced the potential for a dam failure that would send flood water into Steamboat Creek and Steamboat Ditch.

She says officials now are working on a more permanent fix.

Washoe County Emergency Management warned Monday that seepage was found during a routine inspection of the dam that forms Little Washoe Lake and Washoe Lake.

Kittrell says the structure was built in 1863.

Officials say a failure could send water into the Pleasant Valley area.