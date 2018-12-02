Olde Time Christmas Santa Parade on Dec. 8 in Carson City

The Downtown 2020 Group, a local nonprofit, is sponsoring an "Old Time Christmas Santa Parade" starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 8. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m.

The community is invited to escort Santa in song through Carson City beginning at the corner of West Telegraph Street and Curry Street at Telegraph Square. The parade route will be two blocks from Telegraph and Curry to Musser and Carson streets and back to Telegraph Square.

Santa will be at the porch of Rocking and Rolling at 402 N. Curry St. after the parade until 1 p.m. with candy canes. Families are encouraged to bring a camera. If the weather is poor, Santa will be at the Gather Restaurant.

Vendors will be at Telegraph Square between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Face painting and kids' activities will be available, and keyboardist/vocalist Nancy Barker will perform. The La Enchilada Food Truck will provide coffee, hot chocolate and food.

Friends in Service Helping will conduct a food drive, and the community is asked to bring a nonperishable canned food item. The biggest needs are butter, ketchup, canned chili/ravioli, peanut butter and canned fruit. Winter clothing also is needed in kids' sizes and adult extra large and extra-extra large.

Local merchants and restaurants will conduct a gift basket raffle. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at Rocking and Rolling after Saturday. The winners will be selected following the event.

For information, contact Doreen Mack at Lofty Expressions at 775-885-2444 or loftyexpressions@sbcglobal.net.