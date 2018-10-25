Olde Time Christmas Santa Parade set for Dec. 8

The annual Olde Time Christmas Santa Parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 in Carson City.

The parade route is two blocks long from Telegraph to Curry Street to Musser and Carson Street and back to Telegraph Square. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. on the corner of West Telegraph and Curry Street (at Telegraph Square).

The event is sponsored by the Downtown 2020 Group, a 501c3 nonprofit. If you would like to be a vendor or for more information, contact Doreen Mack at 775-885-2444.