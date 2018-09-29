Olivas named to New York Lifeâ€™s executive council

Jonathon Olivas has been named a member of the 2018 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 20 percent of New York Life's elite sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Olivas has been a New York Life agent since 2008, and is associated with New York Life's Reno General Office.

Olivas has been in Northern Nevada since 1987 and attended the University of Nevada, Reno. He currently serves on boards for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, the Community Health Alliance Foundation and does other work to support youth in his community. He resides in Carson City with his wife, two kids and maintains offices in Reno and Carson City.