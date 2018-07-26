One deputy, two reserves sworn in
July 26, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office administered the oath to one new deputy and two reserve officers Thursday.
Daniel Regalado was sworn in as a full-time deputy and Todd Sampson and Jacob Tavcar were sworn in as reserve officers.
Regalado said he's a veteran of eight years in the Air Guard who got interested in law enforcement while working as an analyst with the Task Force and, "decided I want to be a cop."
Sampson is a businessman who moved here from California. While there, he said he spent 15 years in Los Angeles County law enforcement.
"I miss the work," he said.
Cavcar said the values of public service were instilled in him by his father.
Undersheriff Ken Sandage said Regalado can look forward to some long nights, "and some long weekends if he gets the weekend off."
He said all three are welcome additions to the staff, pointing out the department relies on its reserves, not just deputies, for a lot of work.
He also noted one full time deputy has just been called up for a trip to Afghanistan beginning in October.
