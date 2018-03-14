Open burning period set in Carson City

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning March 17 through April 15.

The open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. To ensure everyone's safety, the fire department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning is allowed. Permits must be obtained at least 24 hours in advance to conducting the burn.

Permits will be issued on a walk-in basis starting March 16 at Fire Station 51 on 777 S. Stewart Street. Walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They can also be bought online at http://www.carson.org under the Fire Department, open burn page.

For additional questions or concerns contact 775-887-2210 during business hours Monday through Friday.