Open burning season set in Carson City

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning from Saturday, March 16 through Sunday, April 14.

The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. In order to make this a safe endeavor for those involved, the Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hours prior to conducting an open burn.

Permits are be issued on a walk-in basis at Station 51 / Headquarters at 777 S. Stewart St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or online at http://www.carson.org under the Fire Department, Open Burning page.

Beginning Friday, you can also find the online permit application form at http://www.Carson.org. If you apply online, you'll also need to download or print a copy of the blank interactive PDF permit form to complete the process.

All permits must have a valid permit number in order to conduct an open burn. For questions or concerns, call the Carson City Fire Department's Fire Prevention Division at 887-2210, ext. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.