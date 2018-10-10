Open burning to be allowed in Carson City with permit

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning from Saturday, Oct. 13 through Nov. 11.

The fire department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hours prior to conducting an open burn.

Permits will be issued on a walk-in basis starting Friday at Station 51/Headquarters at 777 S. Stewart St., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Permits are also available online at http://www.carson.org under the Fire Department, Open Burning page.

For information, call 887-2210, 8-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.