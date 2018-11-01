Open enrollment for Nevada Health Link begins Nov. 1

Nevada Health Link, the state's online health insurance marketplace, began open enrollment for 2019 health insurance plans on Thursday. For the next 45 days, Nevada residents can shop for and enroll in a qualified health plan that best fits their budgetary and health circumstances. Nevada Health Link reminds consumers statewide they have access to free in-person assistance from a licensed enrollment professional who can help them navigate the insurance process and determine their eligibility for federal tax credits and cost sharing reduction subsidies. This year's open enrollment ends on Dec. 15.

Last year, Nevada Health Link enrolled a record 91,003 Nevadans. With approximately 9 percent of Nevadans currently uninsured, Nevada Health Link is working to reach all eligible residents throughout the state, especially underserved populations.

"We know how confusing and intimidating it can be to navigate the world of health insurance and find the right plan. That's why we want to remind consumers of the resources available to assist them," said Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Nevada Exchange. "With ongoing changes that continue to affect the healthcare industry, including new rules, federal requirements and various health insurance options saturating the marketplace, now more than ever, Nevadans need to understand what they are purchasing before they buy.

"Qualified health plans sold on the exchange provide comprehensive coverage and you won't be denied of a pre-existing condition. Nevada Health Link is here to help you navigate the enrollment process. While we have achieved milestone enrollment numbers year-over-year, we remain focused on both uninsured and underinsured Nevadans, particularly those from underserved areas and populations, because no one, regardless of their income, can afford to be without health insurance."

More than 80 percent of Nevadans who enroll in a health plan purchased through Nevada Health Link are eligible for financial assistance from the federal government to help offset monthly health insurance payments.

"This is yet another important example of why in-person assistance can be especially valuable to consumers. We want to ensure Nevadans are taking full advantage of all the assistance programs for which they qualify," Korbulic said.

To find an enrollment assister near you, use the in-person assistance search tool on NevadaHealthLink.com. Residents who are currently insured with exchange-based health plans are also encouraged to shop for new plans, as plans and premiums have changed. Consumers can call 1-855-768-5465 or email customerservicenvhl@exchange.nv.gov for more information.