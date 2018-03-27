Open house on Carson City budget to be held

Carson City will hold a public information open house on its proposed fiscal year 2019 budget in the Sierra Room at the Carson City Community Center on Monday, April 2.

There will be two sessions, one from noon to 1:30 p.m. and another from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Each session will begin in the Sierra Room with an overview of the budget process and a summary of the proposed budget. Afterward, the public is invited to meet with city departments. Departments will have presentations highlighting their proposed budgets and the various functions they perform, answer questions and listen to ideas, concerns and suggestions.