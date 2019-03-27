Open house set for Carson Tahoe Care Center on Mountain Street

Carson Tahoe Care Center on Mountain Street is now open.

An open house from 4-7 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. is planned for April 4.

The facility offers independent living, assisted living, rehabilitation and post-acute care, and memory care.

The Carson Tahoe Care Center is a joint venture between 30 year-old Prestige Care, based in Vancouver, Wash., and Carson Tahoe Health, which provided the land, just south of the old hospital, for the facility.

The two-story, 88,000 square foot building was expected to have 80 skilled nursing beds on the first floor and 54 beds for memory care assisted-living residents on the second floor.

Prestige Care has 80 such facilities in eight states, including two in southern Nevada.

Recommended Stories For You

Carson Tahoe Care Center is located at 1001 Mountain St.