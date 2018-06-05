Partnership Carson City looking for tenant

Partnership Carson City is looking for a tenant to share the new office space.

"United Latino Community is growing and has decided to move into their own space," said Director Hannah McDonald. "We couldn't be prouder of them."

The Partnership Carson City office is in the Frontier Plaza, facing west on North Carson Street.

She said a service agency would be the ideal fit.

"We are two doors down from Job Connect, one block north of Friends In Service Helping (FISH) and two blocks south from Ron Wood Family Resource Center," McDonald said. "We are located near restaurants and the freeway, which makes for a great location for any agency."

The office space includes a waiting room, two large offices, reception, public and private restrooms, staff-only entrance, storage space and a shared kitchen.

Contact Hannah McDonald or Tasha Martel at 775-841-4730 to discuss renting this space.