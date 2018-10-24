Passport to downtown being held Friday

It's that time again. Time to validate your passports … to downtown Carson City.

For the third year, businesses are once again opening their doors to customers for the Passport to Downtown on Friday.

"There will be all kinds of things going on downtown," said Jenny Smith, coordinator for the event through the Downtown Business Association. "They'll discover all downtown has to offer as they walk around, especially when they go inside the businesses."

Participants can pick up passport booklets beginning 11 a.m. in McFadden Plaza or Arlington Square.

People are encouraged to walk from business to business to get their passports stamped. Each stamp equates to a raffle ticket.

Booklets can be redeemed at both places as well.

"We're well over $5,000 in raffle prizes," said Mike Riggs, president of the Downtown Business Association. "And we're still collecting."

The original event was planned to celebrate the completion of the construction on Carson Street through downtown.

Part of this year's event will be the unveiling of the Curry Street renovations.

As a business owner — Agency 36 and Neon Salt — Smith said she's eager for the completion of Curry Street.

"Thank goodness," she said. "This is going to be helpful for our businesses."

Bands will be playing in McFadden Plaza and Arlington Square, with a Family Fun Center set up on Proctor Street. Entertainers will be moving along both Curry and Carson streets.

"There should be entertainment going on all up and down the downtown corridor," Smith said. She said the Passport to Downtown is a good way to spend the Nevada Day holiday in anticipation for the parade and other activities Saturday.

"It extends the Nevada Day celebration for a day," she said.

The forecast is calling for a high of 77 degrees.

"It's going to be a beautiful day," Smith said.

For a full schedule of events for Passport to Downtown or for hotel deals, go to downtowncarson.org.