Past Pages for Dec. 12-14, 2018

WEDNESDAY

150 years ago

The Panorama of Scenes in Ireland, on exhibition at the Carson Theater, last evening, attracted a good audience of gentlemen — the rain during the early part of the evening preventing a numerous attendance of ladies. The scenes are excellent, and the description that accompanies them historical and pleasing.

130 years ago

According to a decision of a Kansas judge, both husband and wife are entitled to enter a place of amusement on a ticket reading "Admit One."

100 years ago

Senator Keddie will be Temporary Governor. Lieutenant and Acting Governor Maurice J. Sullivan this morning received instructions from General Crowder, provost marshal general the United States Army, to be in Washington next Saturday for an important conference. He has wired Governor Boyle, who is in Washington, but has no response as of yet. According to law of succession followed in this state, Senator W.A. Keddie of Churchill county, president pro tem of the last legislative senate, becomes the acting governor until Governor Boyle returns.

70 years ago

Capitol pranksters have female employees they are up in the air over the elevator situation. "It isn't so bad this week," reported Thelma Calhoun, director of Indian education. "But last week, you never knew where you were going when you got in. It should have been called destination unknown." You'd push a button to get to the second floor and you'd land up in the basement. She added the problem is worst during the summer, especially when women tourists are visiting the Capitol.

50 years ago

Long hair got the short shrift Monday as all teachers and members of the county school board overwhelmingly supported Carson High School Principal Morse Burley's ruling that boys' hair should not reach "over the ears and down the shirt collar."

30 years ago

A proposal to establish a statewide correctional officers academy in Carson City drew criticism on Friday from a state employees boss who said the program's low wages would attract few qualified candidates.

Thursday

150 years ago

Rolling Toward White Pine. A large number of teams landed with lumber and merchandise are starting from and passing through this place going to White Pine. It is reported the tide is setting in that direction from Idaho and the Eastern States. The weather at that mining camp has thus far this winter been remarkably favorable for prospecting and work.

130 years ago

The Prohibitionists Hopeful. The Prohibitionists regard the 42 votes cast in Nevada for Fisk as a very encouraging starter, and they announce that they will gird on their armor and push the fight against King Alcohol with renewed vigor. They seem, in fact, a good deal more sanguine of ultimate results than the Democrats.

100 years ago

Tomorrow evening the regular weekly meeting of the Leisure Hour club will be held in the club hall commencing at 7:45. Mrs. Sam P. Davis will take up the "Early History of Carson," and it will be a pioneering evening. Mrs. Davis came here in the early days and has full knowledge of the subject on which she is to speak.

70 years ago

Shasta Dam power for Northern Nevada will be the timely subject for discussion at the chamber of commerce meeting tomorrow night at the civic auditorium. A.M. (Tom) Smith, state engineer and member of the Colorado river commission, will discuss the possibilities.

50 years ago

Reno Police are employing space age equipment against the oldest profession. Undercover police agents, wired for sound, are being set into taverns. Miniature radios transmit conversations of suspected prostitutes to tape recorders outside.

30 years ago

Two unidentified good Samaritans walking down East Long Street Monday afternoon risked their lives to save a Carson City woman and her two 1/2-year-old son. They pulled the panic-stricken mother from her burning home and enticed the boy outside to safety.

Friday

150 years ago

Grand Pigeon Shooting. The shotgun sharps of the country around contemplate having a good time at the Warm Springs some time during the week. Lance Nightingale the old chief of gunners, will boss the job. He is now out looking for birds, and will gather in about five hundred. A beautiful silver cup, valued at $35, is one of the inducements to begin to the best shootist for the first prize.

130 years ago

Dr. Winnie. During the last few months there has been but one dentist in the city and his time has been so taken up that it has been impossible for him to handle the business. At the solicitation of many leading citizens Dr. Winnie has been induced to resume his practice of dentistry. Dr. Winnie will occupy sleeping room adjoining his office and his services can be secured at any hour of the night as well as the day.

100 years ago

While the Doughboys are patrolling Coblenz, the advance guards of the Americans are nearing the Rhine along a front of fifty-five miles. The American and German bridgehead commissions are now holding conferences formulating the details of the crossing of the Rhine next Friday.

70 years ago

Carson and the remainder of western Nevada was blanketed by heavy snow today and the weatherman has voiced the prediction that more of the welcomed white stuff is on the way.

50 years ago

Neither the Nevada District Attorney's Association or the Nevada Sheriff's Association is planning any more to strip Indians of the right to use the drug peyote as part of their religious ceremonies, the presidents of the two groups said today.

30 years ago

Three of eight casinos in Carson City and Churchill County lost money in fiscal year 1988, according to a Gaming Control Board report obtained by the Nevada Appeal on Wednesday.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.