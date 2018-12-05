Past Pages for Dec. 5-8, 2018

WEDNESDAY

150 years ago

The Tight Rope Performance. — Professor DeHoune filled the program of crossing Carson Street in front of the Magnolia, on a tight rope, yesterday, to the best of his ability. When we consider that he has but one leg, except a wooden one, we must acknowledge the feat was a difficult and daring one. Falling from the line, he whirled over it, righted himself, and continued his walk.

130 years ago

The Brewery Light. A new electric light has been placed in the middle of King Street opposite the Brewery. The lamp will light the beer manufacturing very largely and also throws its rays of light on three churches. The Appeal believes it is too near the Brewery and too far from the churches. Men can find a beer resort with very little light while it requires an illumination of high power to enable a good many men to find a church on a dark night.

100 years ago

Recommended Stories For You

According to health reports today there have been four new cases of influenza reported in Virginia City, since Saturday's report, three in families already inflicted with the disease. County Commissioner Charles E. Kiblinger is in very critical condition this afternoon in his home in Gold Hill.

70 years ago

Marriage vows of 250 couples were recorded in Carson City during November, County Recorder Zoe M. Riley announced yesterday. This represents a seasonal drop from the summer's nuptial boom, but an increase over marriages in November, 1947. Carson City weddings reached their peak of 425 in August this year.

50 years ago

Water bearing effluent created at the Round Hill sewage plant is good enough to drink… "twice as good, quality-wise as what Las Vegans are drinking now," Ernest Gregory, state bureau chief of environmental health told members of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce. Valley residents content the stuff that flows into Daggett Creek from Lake Tahoe, smells and looks bad, carries detergent foam, promotes erosion, and threatens local plant and animal life.

30 years ago

Nevada's first purchases of environmentally sensitive Tahoe Basin land under a new acquisition. Program has been endorsed by the state Board of Examiners.

Thursday

150 years ago

A Southern paper advertises as follows: Wanted, at this office, an able bodied, hard featured, bad tempered, not to be put off, and not to back down, freckled face young man to collect for this paper; must furnish his own horse, saddlebags, pistols, bowie knife and cowhide. We will furnish the accounts. To such we promise constant and laborious employment.

130 years ago

During the past few years the editor of the Appeal has had a hard wrestle with several distinguished foreigners. The cattle of an Italian at the head of the creek fed all last summer on his grain field. A German neighbor kept ripping out his water dams as fast as he could build them. An Irishman insisted on flooding his road and yesterday he found the Chinese in his fence line stealing wood. It occurs to this scribe that Americans ought to have a chance and take what is left before it is all gone.

100 years ago

The Nevada state penitentiary is one of the few public institutions throughout the country that has escaped the influenza, not a single case having developed, according to a bulletin just issued by the management. It is a splendid record.

70 years ago

A new bus for Carson City high school will soon be in use, Principal Donald Robertson announced yesterday. "How soon, will depend on when the painting is finished." Parents will be notified of the new schedules, which will permit quite a few high school youngsters — and their mothers — to sleep later in the morning. The bus was given to the school by the Indian service at Stewart as part of surplus war materials allocated to the school, but was not needed there.

50 years ago

Sheriff's detectives in Las Vegas have closed their file on a mystery ape case. A boy found the remains of what he thought was a human body last month in the desert east of Las Vegas. Deputies decided it was a huge ape, but were puzzled how it got there. Officials at Nevada Southern University decided it was a bear.

30 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be answering phone calls on the Ho Ho Hotline, 883-****, for last-minute holiday wishes. If children wish, they may write to Santa (and get an answer back).

Friday

150 years ago

Wintry Weather. — For the last two days and nights, Washoe Zephyrs, which would be frightful blasts were they less frequent, coming from the mountains over the hills, through canyons, have brought rain, snow and hail, which they mixed with the gravel and dust of the plain and whirled about in the wildest manner. This is a peculiar disagreeable experience incident only to dwellers in the valleys close to mountain ranges. Ye locals subject to earthquakes take notice and derive consolation in therefrom.

130 years ago

Bud Bliss has came down from the lake. The Bliss family will go east soon for a few months.

100 years ago

The Grant family of this city have received letters from both James and John Grant, dated "over there" the 10th of November, the day before the armistice went into effect. The letters state both were in good health, one serving in Flanders and the other in St. Mihiel sector. Accompanying one of the letters was a package containing a German helmet captured from the Boche, of which the Grants gained great satisfaction.

70 years ago

Carson's biggest snowfall since December 1945 descended from the heavens last night with four inches measured on the ground by 9 a.m. today. All of western Nevada was blanketed and the weatherman has predicted more is on its way.

50 years ago

The Nevada State Park System has announced the completion of a group use area in Fort Churchill Historic Monument. The Pony Bob Haslam Group Area includes a shelter with a barbecue grill, water system, gravel parking area, sanitation facilities and six small group camping circles.

30 years ago

A State Republican Central Committee meeting turned bitter Saturday as all of Nevada's rural county representatives and part of the Washoe delegation walked out en masse threatening a recall of the state chairman.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.