Past Pages for Dec. 8-11, 2018

SATURDAY

150 years ago

Dan DeHoune, the one-legged rope walker, returned from Genoa last evening and while pounding along the sidewalk in front of our office, stamping with rage on account of a local notice in the Gold Hill News, his wooden leg went through the plank pavement and broke off. Being a man of humor he soon comprehended the situation and broke into a horse laugh. He is in search of a carpenter.

130 years ago

Over 13,000 sportsmen in France were shot while hunting the past year. The only safe way is to swear off on using firearms except in duels.

100 years ago

Deputy Sheriff John Ewing of Lincoln County, accompanied by a guard, arrived on the express this morning with three prisoners consigned to the state penitentiary. Those arriving this morning were the first to be received at the institution for a number of weeks.

70 years ago

Milton James (Dad) Hersey, one of the community's best-loved residents died at his home Sunday at 708 West Musser Street. He was 82 years old. Rev. Hersey, a retired Episcopalian minister and a city councilman since 1945, had been in good health until several years ago.

50 years ago

Second Lieutenant John W. Blaikie, son of Mr. and Mrs. John F. Blaikie of Carson City has arrived for duty at Shemya Air Force Station, Alaska.

30 years ago

A $31 million bailout of Lake Tahoe property owners began last week an officials say it remains too early to tell whether the program will need more money.

Sunday

150 years ago

In compliment to the Chinese, the last locomotive put on the Central Pacific Railroad has been named "Confucius." — Stockton Gazette.

130 years ago

Attention Wheelmen. You are requested to meet at the Armory Hall on Monday evening Dec. 10, 1888. A full attendance is desired as business of importance will come before the meeting. By order of Dwight Edwards, President.

100 years ago

The Day's Casualty List.

Killed in action, 411

Died of wounds, 169

Died of accident or other causes, 25

Died of disease, 347

Wounded severely, 522

Wounded, degree undetermined, 127

Wounded slightly, 307

Missing in Action, 274

Among the names given is that of Private Tom Lamberton of Nevada, killed in action.

70 years ago

The National Guard Bureau in Washington has authorized $45,000 for reconstruction of the National Guard armory in Carson City.

50 years ago

Carson City's efforts to have Highway 50 designated as part of the Interstate System has drawn support from two expected and one unexpected source. Mayor James Robertson recently received letters of support from Sens. Alan Bible and Howard Cannon. Also Robertson received a letter of support from John Gianotti, president of the National Highway 50 Federation.

30 years ago

The Gaming Control Board set up a confrontation with out-of-state racetracks late Thursday when it reduced the amount of money Nevada race books will pay for television feeds of horse races.

Tuesday

150 years ago

A Christmas School Party, it is reported, will be given at the New Hall, under the direction of the teachers of the Sierra Seminary. Judging from what we hear it bids fair to be a complete success, and will probably end with a social dance

130 years ago

There is some rare old brandy now on tap at the Hole-In-The-Wall which came around the Horn with the Argonauts.

100 years ago

Official advices received in Reno from Washington by Dr. M.R. Walker of the Nevada committee named to secure a convalescing hospital for Nevada are to the effect that the United States surgeon general has advised that no more hospitals will be established anywhere for the present.

70 years ago

Advertisement: Market Spot at the corner of North Carson and Henry Streets. Round steak, 78 cents a pound. Sliced bacon, 62 cents a pound. Lamb Roast, 39 cents a pound. Grapefruit, 3 lbs. for 27 cents.

50 years ago

Awards for the elementary flag football league sponsored by the Ormsby-Carson Recreation Department will be held tonight at the Civic Auditorium. Carson High School Baseball coach Roy Kidder will be the guest speaker for the event.

30 years ago

Three Carson City women have been accused of smuggling drugs into the Northern Nevada Correctional Center where an inmate has allegedly been operating a narcotics ring inside the facility, local authorities said Friday.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.