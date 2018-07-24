Past Pages for For July 25-27, 2018

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Ormsby House: A fresh coat of red adorns the Ormsby House, along with white lines. Mr. Gardner is repairing the house and soon it will be the structure that is most handsomest in the town.

140 Years Ago

Crackers and Cheese: Clem Berry's voice does itself duty in the trumpeting of "hot corn" and like midsummer luxuries. Glen's baritone might be utilized in a discreet, retail way for the venting of their stump speeches by the orators of the coming political canvass.

130 Years Ago

Panorama of the Comstock: The beautiful panorama of the Comstock will be presented to the public at the Opera House. Photographs taken on glass are thrown onto an immense canvas, 16-by-16 feet square, from a powerful stereoptic lantern — the result like nature itself. Admission 50 cents.

100 Years Ago

Sugar warning: (WWI) — The Federal Food Administration has given notice that persons in Ormsby County holding more than 30 days supply of sugar must report the quantity to George D. Smith. Nevada sugar regulations are as follows: "Households, families and small boarding houses, three pounds sugar per person, per month. Restaurants, boarding houses, ranch, mine and logging camps, at rate of three pounds of sugar for every ninety meals …"

70 Years Ago

Genoa celebration: The First Mormon Day celebration in Genoa was announced. Indications are that a crowd of several thousand will attend. There will be sports, games, band concert and talks by Gov. Vail Pitman and District Judge Clark Guild. Following the talks the entire audience will be led in the singing of pioneer songs. A 50-voice choir from the L.D.S. church will sing.

20 Years Ago

Heather Griffitts, a Hastings relative of the Donner Party, donated a windmill that runs on gears and fan shades to the State Railroad Museum. She said, "My great aunt and uncle were some of the first land owners in New Empire … They farmed land that is now Airport Road and Sherman Lane." Lee Holbold, museum restoration specialist, said, "We're planning on it actually drawing some water from the water table in the ground."

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Picnic: The Presbyterian Sunday school children went on a picnic to Mrs. Simmons grove in Washoe Valley. The picnic was attended by one hundred youth, many parents, teachers and others. The grove was beautiful. The children of the church wish to express their appreciation of the kindness shown them by Mr. and Mrs. Simmons. A vote of thanks to Captain Winne and Billy Wilson for aid in the way of horses, wagons and coaches.

140 Years Ago

Little by little: The devoted women, Sisters of Charity, have been noticeable in Carson. The present holders of the old Carson Race Course (the Catholic Church authorities) have abandoned their project of building a convent here, and contemplate the sale of the land.

130 Years Ago

Lightning flash: Mr. Emery, stage driver, says a remarkable phenomenon happened when a thunderstorm passed over the line of Clear Creek. He drove an extra crowd up when a terrible storm burst over the mountains. A flash of lightning struck the ground about 50 yards from the stream and in a second a line of fire appeared on the mountainside. Emery said it looked as if a lot of gold had poured down the hill.

Flash after flash followed, and each time a stream of electricity flowed down the flume into Clear Creek. It set the creek in a glow that looked like red hot iron or lava.

"In the morning when I passed, I found scores of dead trout in the pools. Cooked to a turn," replied the stage driver as he passed on.

100 Years Ago

Classified ads: Wanted — a porter at the Arlington. Music: Mrs. Emmalin Osborne, teacher of voice and piano. Voice playing a specialty. Inquire at White House.

70 Years Ago

A. J. Millard: A resident of western Nevada for 68 years died in Reno at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Daun Bohall. He was born in Chatteris, Enfield, England in 1862 and came to the United States when he was 17 and then to Carson City.

20 Years Ago

Genoa Renaissance Faire: Renaissance characters that include thieves, jugglers, jousters and other figures. They also conduct a Juggling and Fools School. Admission is $4.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Excursions on Donner Lake: We have been at Mr. Neff's Ranch located on the north this side of the lake. He has a wood ranch. Logs are floated to the opposite side of the lake where a sawmill runs night and day. In the morning the lake resembles a true mirror.

140 Years Ago

Scraps: Travel on the Virginia and Truckee Railroad is very light at present. John P. Meder has succeeded Captain Morgan as bookkeeper at J. M. Benton's stable. Street inspector St. Clair is working the four Chinese men who were recently arrested for selling whisky to Indians on the streets.

130 Years Ago

The grass cutters: Whenever Daugherty, the Capitol gardener, starts to cut his grass crop the state officials jump in to help. The other day Treasurer Tufly made an attempt to swing the glittering scythe. The main trouble with Tufly is that his big stomach prevents him from seeing the grass in front. Tufly finally ran the end of the scythe into his leg and retired.

100 Years Ago

Chinatown burning: Chinatown was the scene of another blaze when the old Chinese temple caught fire from a cook stove while the janitor was getting breakfast. Soon after the alarm was sounded the auto engine was on the job and fire quickly extinguished.

70 Years Ago

Valley rancher help: Farms in the productive area to the south of Carson City are pleased with work being done by the youths during their summer vacations. According to James Emery, who operates a farm labor office in Minden, ranchers are "highly pleased" with the results.

20 Years Ago

Pinocchio: The Lilliput Players will perform "Pinocchio" at the Children's Museum. They are an international theatrical repertory company for young actors and will bring the script of the fabled wooden boy who transforms his wish to become a human boy. Admission $5.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.