Past Pages for Friday, April 6, 2018

150 Years Ago

Ice Cream: The printers in the Appeal office were flavored last evening with a liberal supply of ice cream from the saloon of S. Abraham. Thanks for the refreshingly cool compliment.

130 Years Ago

It is rumored that before long the evening train will leave Carson at 7:10, the old fashioned time.

100 Years Ago

Friday evening at Armory hall, the youngsters of Carson City are going to have the one big time of their lives. That's the night the Carson City band has set aside for the juvenile Yama Yama dance, and the boys and girls are all busy as bees selling tickets and procuring costumes.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Operation of the new Greyhound through service between Portland and Los Angeles, via Carson City, will be inaugurated on April 8. The new schedule will provide two through schedules daily in each direction.

50 Years Ago

Gov. Paul Laxalt told his state agency chiefs Monday to "hold the line" on spending and hiring of employees when they plan for the 1969-71 Nevada budget.

30 Years Ago

Because of increased demands on Carson City's water system, the water department will turn on additional wells this week — as much as six weeks earlier — city utility manager Lew Nagy announced today.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.