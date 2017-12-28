Past Pages for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

150 Years Ago

A Trace of Riley: Tom Bedford came in yesterday from a hunt after Riley. He says that a colored (sic) man met a man, last Sunday evening, who answers to Riley's description, in the sagebrush between here and Ophir. Some miners who Bedford met had also seen a person supposed to be the fugitive; and a man, undoubtedly Riley, went to the Washoe Post office on last Monday night and made inquiries regarding Sheriff Smith and O'Grady's condition.

130 Years Ago

The weather signals were not hoisted on Monday, and everybody was at sea. More weather happened along that day than we have had for months.

100 Years Ago

Though, of course, there has been no real change in the political situation created by the death of Senator Newlands, rumors continue to fill the air and everybody, nearly, has worked the proposition over in his mind until he knows who is going to succeed the last Senator Newlands.

60 Years Ago

Motorists seeking to obtain the latest road information for all highways in Nevada and eastern California should call GR 2-1377 instead of the previous announced number, which was swamped with calls.

30 Years Ago

In seeking Emerald Bay up close, the road from South Lake Tahoe north to Meeks Bay has seen more than 110 accidents, with five fatalities and 80 injuries from motorists trying to get a better view.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.