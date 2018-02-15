Past Pages for Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

150 Years Ago

Who stole that poker? Some depraved and villainous prowler committed burglarious larceny a night or two ago by entering the Appeal office and stealing our stove poker. The rascal is a kleptomaniac of the order of gamins who sell old iron and steel for a living. Return it in good repair and no questions will be asked.

130 Years Ago

The District Attorney of Eureka County is said to be preparing to prosecute the participants in the outrage, perpetrated on the person of P. Patronizing, who was tarred and papered last month for an alleged assault on a 14-year-old girl. A number of prominent residents of the town of Eureka are said to have suddenly been called away on pressing business in California since steps were taken for indicting them.

100 Years Ago

It was a distinct honor accorded to Nevada the other day when Senator Henderson was selected and did temporarily preside over the United States Senate during the consideration of an important measure. For a new man in the Senate, evidently Senator Henderson is getting along pretty well.

70 Years Ago

Fort Churchill, which ranks second only to Genoa's fort and stockade as a historic landmark, is slowly crumbling away. A visit to the spot, which was Nevada's only full-fledged fort in pioneers days, revealed gaunt adobe walls with stark, smashed-out holes where windows had one been placed.

50 Years Ago

Assemblyman John Homer, R-Carson City, said today he will introduce a resolution asking the public service commission to investigate Southwest Gas Corp.

30 Years Ago

Don't panic if you see a police officer giving you a thumbs up gesture when he pulls next to your car at a stoplight. For a change, the police don't want to pull you over and hand out a ticket. They just want you to start putting on your seat belts.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.