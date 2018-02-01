Past Pages for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

150 Years Ago

Valentine's Ball: A ball will be held at Bryant's Hotel, Clear Creek, on St. Valentine's Day. Mr. George Watkins will spare no pains to make the occasion merry and brilliant. Tickets are $5.

Thermometer: The temperature was 10 degrees below zero, the coldest yet and a pretty severe beginning for February. We hope the clutch of Jack Frost may be slackened before the moon is much older.

140 Years Ago

Saint's rest — Summit of human happiness: An accommodating little hostelry exists at the top of the grade, hence by Clear Creek to Glenbrook. Everybody wets his horse's whistle there and then dampens his own.

130 Years Ago

Recommended Stories For You

Healer: Dr. McLeman, who created a great sensation on the Comstock by his wonderful cures, will be in Carson a short time. Parties who desire to consult him should do so as soon as he arrives.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: "A new thing for a cigarette to do! Chesterfield Cigarettes. They satisfy! And yet they're MILD. 20 for 10 cents."

70 Years Ago

Hoover Dam: State Treasurer Dan Franks reported the state of Nevada has received its tenth $300,000 check from the government as the state's share of Hoover Dam revenue. Payments have been coming since 1938.

20 Years Ago

Weather emergency: Nevada Gov. Bob Miller sent home 8,000 employees in the Carson City and Reno area due to weather conditions that were bad and threatened to worsen.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.