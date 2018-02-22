Past Pages for Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

150 Years Ago

A Good Hit: The sharpest passage in General Butler's speech at Richmond on the 13th was the following: It was said there would be a war of races. The story came round to him every Christmas, while he was in the army, and they used each time to ask him if he intended to double the guard (laughter). Why should there be a war of races? He saw in the theater before him some half white, some half black (laughter). On what side are they going to fight (applause)? If any war of races had ever been intended it would certainly have come when the blacks, and the half-blacks, and the half-whites, were enslaved, when their masters were away battling for the rebellion. Then, if ever, it should have come. But, on the contrary, the African American took care of the helpless ones left in his charge.

130 Years Ago

A man rode out on a bicycle yesterday to jump a claim on the North Carson Hill, and got there just in time to find a man driving the corner stakes.

100 Years Ago

Bound to Serve: Charles Smoot, who has made two separate attempts to enlist only to be turned down twice by the Army examiners for physical defects, was recently placed in class 5, a practical discharge by the local board, under the new draft and at his own request had his own case reopened and was today sent to Reno to appear before the medical advisory board.

70 Years Ago

Despite the fact that he was beset upon this morning by what he termed a "pack of unlicensed dogs" and received multiple injuries as a result, LeRoy Culbertson, the Nevada Appeal's motorized carrier, said he would continue his numerous rounds as usual this evening. He said as he was returning from New Empire this morning on his motorcycle he was attacked by a pack of between 10-15 dogs from all sides.

50 Years Ago

The biggest gambler in Nevada objected today to statements that "unscrupulous efforts are being made to manipulate" legislators on proposed bills converting Lake Tahoe. William Harrah, who operates more table games and slot machines than any other gambler in the state, made his remarks in a press release. "To set the record absolutely clear, we want measures enacted that will be effective in retaining the beauty of the area and preventing pollution of the water," said Harrah.

30 Years Ago

Carson City residents will continue to pay legal bills for the guilty verdicts reached in the child sexual abuse trial of Martha Felix and her nephew until possibly next year, with costs approaching $400,000.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.