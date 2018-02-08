Past Pages for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

150 Years Ago

The shooting affray: At the California House on the evening of New Year's Day was the subject of another investigation yesterday in Justice Court. The case was stated as the State of Nevada vs. James Moody. The movement was made, we are informed, by Mr. Clayton as counsel for Clem Berry, with the asserted object of proving a one piracy against Clem and that the shooting was done by James Moody of Virginia. Clem is held in the sum of $1,000 to appear before the Grand Jury.

130 Years Ago

John Piper sends his son Ed down now to manage the theatrical troupe. John is getting too old now to set up nights treating the leading lady and soubrette to champagne and oysters.

100 Years Ago

More than 400 paid admissions of 25 cents each were taken in at the west door of the Capitol last evening for the Red Cross ball, given by the employees of the building, and these along with the army of employees and attaches who had the affair in charge, made a merry affair of the 500 assembled.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

A plan may develop into one of the main attractions during Carson's 1948 Nevada Day celebration, it was revealed today by Col. R.M. Elston, Carson's mayor and chairman of this year's show. His idea is to have a high school girl, from some school throughout the state, chosen as Miss Nevada.

50 Years Ago

A pioneer in Nevada gaming, a soft-spoken matron who has dealt 21 longer than any woman in the state, will put her deck of playing cards after more than 23 years at the same table in the same Reno casino. Bessie Hoyt came to Harolds Club in 1944.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.