Past Pages for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

150 Years Ago

No money for teachers: School will open Monday according to Mr. A. J. Farley, principal. Miss Margaret A. Goe will have charge of the Intermediate Department. There being no money in the Treasury, the Board of Directors have fixed upon the plan of weekly "Rate Bills." Fifty cents per week from each of the scholars attending the school is the measure of the "Rate Bill." If a sufficient number of the pupils come forward with that amount to pay a certain percent of the teachers' salaries, the school will be kept open. Such is the distressing situation. Teachers cannot work for nothing …

140 Years Ago

The kindergarten: A recently organized school for the little ones is under the management of Miss Babcock and is to be reopened. Miss Babcock says she has engaged the schoolroom of the Episcopal Church for the ensuing term of three months. It has ample space, is large and sunny, and adaptable for any purpose.

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: "The Arlington House, W. M. Cary, Proprietor. This popular resort is now admitted to be the leading hotel in western Nevada. The table is always supplied with the best of everything in the market and cooked by experienced cooks. The Arlington House is opposite the U.S. Mint and two minutes' walk from the Depot."

100 Years Ago

Advertising: "Tokyo Laundry … Carson St., near Telegraph, Wet Washing. Washing and ironing — Lace Curtains a specialty — Give us a trial, laundry called for and delivered."

70 Years Ago

Stop and go lights: The city's plan to install stop-and-go lights at intersections along Carson Street met with opposition. It was suggested that the council investigate the possibilities of installing blinker lights at the north and south entrances to the capital community.

20 Years Ago

Flu — Lake Tahoe: Emergency and doctors waiting rooms are filled with the sound of coughs and sneezes. A very large increase in flu-like illnesses has been reported throughout the state.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.