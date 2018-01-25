Past Pages for Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

150 Years Ago

Curious effect: At Gold Hill's Crown Point mine, the cold weather produces clouds of steam which at night prevent the engineers from seeing the shaft, or even marks on the gropes as to when or where to stop the ascending cage. To obviate this a man is stationed at the shaft to signal to the engineer the proper time to stop the cages.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: A small boy who was trying to catch a free ride on the express wagon dropped off of it into the mud. Cause — the gentle fling of the whip of the driver.

120 Years Ago

Thirty cents a day: Girls who work in San Francisco laundries from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. are paid 30 cents a day. The public is outraged, but if a proposition was made to double the wages and double the price of washing, the public would say — Never mind, let the old prices go."

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour "Expose:" The full-dress rehearsal of all members on the bill for "Expose" at the Leisure Hour hall gave every promise of a concatenation of cataclysmic events. The program: Evolution, Patriotic speeches by prominent citizens, specialty dances, "Conservation," an original poem, dance of the Gnomes, Recitation, an Operetta, "The Uproar." It costs two bits; pay as you enter.

70 Years Ago

Nevada Day committee: Carson City's mayor will head the 1948 show. Col. R. M. Elston, was voted in as chairman. Ellis Folsom, Ormsby assemblyman, was named chairman of the parade committee and G. W. Swede Russell, First National Bank, was selected treasurer.

20 Years Ago

Hospice of the Sierra Sage: The nonprofit hospice received an unexpected Christmas gift from Comstock Bank in the amount of $675. The Carson City hospice started in 1981.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.