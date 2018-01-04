Past Pages for Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

150 Years Ago

Weather spook: Old snarlewow, the weather spook, started afoot for his home in Washoe City. If the Washoe folks care anything for fair weather, they will keep the old Jonah moving on in the direction of Peavine and Black Rock.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Hank Monk is cutting ice. W. M. Lynch of the Mint is the champion skater of the season. Celestial serenity reigns in the Asiatic quarter of this city.

110 Years Ago

Prison minstrels: The inmates of the State Prison gave a minstrel show to a full house. The rag was hoisted on a fine line of burnt cork artists, and they were received with cheers. The interlocutor was a man of fine ability in his line and is reported to have been the best safe cracker in the country.

100 Years Ago

Government control: Secretary Garfield and Forrester Pinchot have completed the draft of a bill to be introduced in Congress for placing vacant grazing lands under government control. Grazing districts will be established to stockmen for 10 years. Ten percent of the proceeds of the rentals benefit counties containing the leased lands, and $250,000 is appropriated to carry the act into effect.

70 Years Ago

Construction of the museum mine: Reproduction of a typical Nevada mine got actively under way at the Nevada State Museum. Several sizable donations of lumber have been received from White Pine Lumber of Reno, Oliver Lumber Company of Carson and the Nevada Lumber Company of Carson. Judge Clark J. Guild anticipates various manufacturers of mining equipment will donate some of the articles for the contemplated mine reproduction.

20 Years Ago

Sonny Bono: U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, 62 years of age, was killed in a skiing accident at Heavenly Ski Resort. The cause was massive head injury after impact with a tree.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.