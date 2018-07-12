Past Pages for Friday, July 13, 2018

150 Years Ago

Roll of honor for the public school: Misses Molly McCarty, Virginia and Walter Chedic, Nellie Madeira, Inez and Emma Lillienfeld, Maggie and Jerusha Sprague, Richard Winnie, John Bath and Annie Martin.

140 Years Ago

Orphans Home: We are informed that there has been no sickness at the Orphans' Home for two months. This speaks volumes for the treatment received by the little folk domiciled there. The regular meals, regular hours for retiring and rising and the system of outdoor exercises prevailing have much to do with this. There are now 60 children.

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: "For sale or rent. The house near the East corner opposite the site to Mrs. Barley's is for sale or rent; $7 per month rent or $500 cash for the property. For particulars inquire … Mary E. Roberts at Carson City."

100 Years Ago

Carson Band to appear: The band will appear at the Grand theater and will receive 50 percent of the gross proceeds after deducting war tax. These benefits will be a great relief to the band that has been running behind financially.

70 Years Ago

Old-Age Payments: Old-age recipients in Nevada will be eligible to receive assistance benefits up to a maximum of $55. The increase in the maximum benefit from $50 to $55 is possible under the provisions of an amendment to the social security act.

20 Years Ago

Heat is on: Temperatures may hit 106 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature for mid-July is 92 degrees. The heat spell follows a record fourth wet year in Nevada.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.